Now more than ever, we Russian journalists need the support of our colleagues around the world, international organizations and national governments. They should urge the Russian government to respect the rights of journalists to go about their work as well as the rights of Russian citizens to access honest and independent information. Our international supporters should also call on social media platforms such as Facebook, YouTube and Twitter to open a dialogue with Russian journalists. Independent journalism has responded to the rising government pressure by relying more and more on social media outlets. All too often, however, the platforms delete or block accounts with no explanation and no one to contact. It doesn’t have to be that way.