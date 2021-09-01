I planned to give it to her, figuring that if you’re sitting across from Drescher at the negotiating table, you’ll sacrifice anything just to stop hearing her voice.
Then, I got an email from Matthew Modine, who is running against Drescher, from which I learned several important facts: First, the union is split into two long-standing “parties”: Modine’s Membership First group and Drescher’s Unite for Strength wing. And second: You can’t have a civil election in 2021 — even when all the candidates are liberal Hollywood actors.
An email from Modine’s party said, in language I thought was reserved for professional politicians, “Ms. Drescher [and her] slate try to disguise their lack of union knowledge by filing frivolous claims, dodging debates/town hall meeting invites, and spreading disgusting LIES and alternative facts.”
I also got an email from Drescher’s camp that said that Modine’s Membership First faction is “using the fear and frustration so many of us are feeling during this trying time to gain power for their Hollywood celebrity-centric group.” I thought that was a weird way of appealing to a celebrity-centric group.
From what I can tell, the main difference in this race is that Drescher’s camp, which has run the Guild for more than a decade, favors a pragmatic approach in talks with studios and production companies. Modine’s Membership First part seems more eager to go on strike, fight for residuals, demand that studios beef up their contributions to the union’s health care and pension plans, and buy their office space, rather than rent it, in Los Angeles.
Even in Hollywood, infrastructure is an issue. But is it also slightly boring, so I should not have been surprised when the campaign dissolved into the culture wars.
On Aug. 15, Drescher’s party tweeted this: “We challenge Matthew Modine and Membership First to publicly renounce and discontinue harboring the MF Board members who denied George Floyd’s murder, amplified death threats, joined up with the NXIVM cult, threatened to shoot supporters of vaccination requirements, called the Jan. 6 insurrection a ‘set up’ by ‘paid operators,’ falsely spread that Black Lives Matter is a hate group funded by George Soros, and voted against a task force to increase diversity in the stunt community.”
Members of Modine’s group charged that Drescher had suggested on social media that 5G might cause cancer and covid-19.
Both parties are campaigning so hard to show how passionate they are about intimacy coordinators, that intimacy coordinators might soon need intimacy coordinators.
I know a lot is at stake. SAG-AFTRA is a large, powerful union that has crucial responsibilities: health care, pensions, Tom Hanks.
But I wish it wasn’t going down like this. So does Sean Astin. He’s a sweet and thoughtful board candidate in Modine’s faction, and is also getting a graduate degree in public administration and public policy from American University.
When Astin was a kid, his mom, Patty Duke, was the SAG President and he recalls listening to stars debate the issues at his house. “They were speaking passionately, like something out of a Capra movie,” he says. “My parents instilled this idea that you’re responsible: You walk up to an elder performer and say, ‘Thank you.’ You walk up to a younger performer and offer guidance.”
Jeff Garlin, a candidate for one of the SAG board seats, was also perplexed by this new breed of hyperpartisan actor-pols. “This gives a lot of these people purpose,” he said from the set of “The Goldbergs.” “They need to meditate and maybe take a nap.” Then he asked me what the name of his party was.
I’m going to vote the way I voted in the 2020 presidential election: for the people who are being nice. And for any candidate who thinks that people like me should be kicked out of the union. A guy shouldn’t be voting about residuals if he has no idea how they work.