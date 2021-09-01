In a move that has already cost him his command, Marine Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller expressed “contempt” that the defense secretary, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and commandant of the Marine Corps executed the president’s directive to withdraw from Afghanistan. Wearing his uniform, the active-duty battalion commander said in a Facebook video last Thursday: “Did any of you throw your rank on the table and say, ‘Hey, it’s a bad idea to evacuate Bagram Airfield . . . ?’”
But Scheller went further, and seemed to call on men and women in uniform to rise up and resist civilian control. “Follow me, and we will bring the whole f---ing system down,” the lieutenant colonel said in a follow-up video on Sunday. “They only have the power because we allow it,” he added Monday on Facebook.
Such views — and Scheller’s decision to express them — are as alarming as they are out of line. But many on the right have sought this week to cast Scheller as a martyr for their latest lost cause. Former president Donald Trump, who negotiated the abysmal deal with the Taliban that Biden implemented, shared a Free Beacon story about Scheller’s comments. Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Tex.) condoned the insubordination. “This guy is all class,” the ex-Navy SEAL tweeted. The American Conservative called Scheller a “National Hero.”
Scheller’s remarks came in the same week that a group called “Flag Officers 4 America” published an open letter signed by 87 retired generals and admirals that demanded the resignations of Army Gen. Mark A. Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, himself a retired four-star general. “If they did not do everything within their authority to stop the hasty withdrawal, they should resign,” the letter states. “Conversely, if they did do everything . . . then they should have resigned in protest.”
These tensions aren’t new, of course. Jim Mattis, a retired general, resigned in 2018 as defense secretary, a political appointment, after Trump unexpectedly announced a withdrawal of troops from Syria. Milley apologized last June after walking with Trump in his combat fatigues through downtown Washington after Lafayette Square was violently cleared of protesters. The Joint Chiefs chairman expressed regret that doing so “created the perception of the military involved in domestic politics.”
Civil-military relations have been strained by 20 continuous years of combat since the Sept. 11 attacks. During this period, civilian chiefs tried to fight too many wars with too few troops, taxing the volunteer military. At the same time, service chiefs and combatant commanders too often prioritized their parochial agendas over their duty to provide candid advice to the commander in chief so he can make the most-informed decisions possible.
“Our profession lost its way for a few years, and our voices came to be seen as part of the cacophony of special interests,” retired Marine Gen. Joseph F. Dunford Jr., a former chairman of the Joint Chiefs, told The Post’s David Ignatius recently.
One of the reasons the United States ended up with this messy pullout is because the Pentagon overplayed its hand in 2009. Insiders say Biden remains resentful over the role the brass played during the deliberations that led President Barack Obama to agree to a surge in Afghanistan. As vice president, Biden opposed deploying more troops and felt military leaders took advantage of a neophyte president by presenting him limited options and selectively leaking to the press to box him in.
Biden took the top job determined not to get rolled again by the brass. Austin and Milley advocated keeping 3,000 to 4,500 troops in the country, in addition to air support and contractors to help the Afghan army. The president felt he was showing intestinal fortitude by resisting pressure to maintain a residual force, which he insists would have led to an escalation of the conflict.
In making the “strategic” decision to get out, and setting the Aug. 31 deadline for withdrawal, Biden insists he followed the “tactical” recommendations of the commanders on how best to do so, which included giving up Bagram. Ultimately, though, the president has repeatedly told Americans that the buck stops with him.
In a similar vein, Scheller also recognizes that he may pay a price for his decisions. The 41-year-old submitted a letter of resignation after his commanders told him he’s lost their trust and confidence. “My chain of command is doing exactly what I would do,” Scheller wrote on Facebook, “if I were in their shoes.”
On Wednesday, in a since-deleted Facebook post, Scheller said he expects to be investigated for violating the code of military justice. “If it does go to court-martial, I will be found guilty, and will probably do some jail time,” he said. “This will provide me a valuable opportunity to read, write, and contemplate.”
It might also provide him with a chance to remind other members of the military that they must respect the chain of command.