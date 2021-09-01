Scheller’s remarks came in the same week that a group called “Flag Officers 4 America” published an open letter signed by 87 retired generals and admirals that demanded the resignations of Army Gen. Mark A. Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, himself a retired four-star general. “If they did not do everything within their authority to stop the hasty withdrawal, they should resign,” the letter states. “Conversely, if they did do everything . . . then they should have resigned in protest.”