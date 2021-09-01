Three promising new efforts hope to do so. The WHO has announced the opening in Berlin of the Hub for Pandemic and Epidemic Intelligence, launched with $100 million from Germany, to draw on various disciplines and technologies to better share data and provide tools needed to “forecast, detect and assess epidemic and pandemic risks.” The hub is to be led by Chikwe Ihekweazu, currently chief of the Nigeria Center for Disease Control. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced on Aug. 18 the establishment of a new Center for Forecasting and Outbreak Analytics designed to advance the use of “next-generation public health data” to improve public health decision-making. The new center’s director of science is to be Marc Lipsitch, a professor of epidemiology at Harvard. And the Rockefeller Foundation has established the Pandemic Prevention Institute led by Rick Bright with a goal of using data to help the world “contain any potential pandemic threat within 100 days of an outbreak.” The institute is focused on expanding genomic sequencing and data-sharing capacity to help communities be more effective first responders to outbreaks.