The lessons of the pandemic are stark, along with those drawn from fighting major outbreaks of influenza, Ebola and Zika in the past two decades. Rapid response is vital, to get ahead of the spreading threat, and so is transparency, sharing information across borders. As Michael Ryan, executive director of the WHO’s Health Emergencies Program, put it, the world must jump “at the earliest possible signal.” This requires not only being prepared to respond but also establishing surveillance systems to generate that signal in the first place. The one thing that moves faster than the virus is data, Mr. Ryan noted, and the world ought to take advantage of that.
Three promising new efforts hope to do so. The WHO has announced the opening in Berlin of the Hub for Pandemic and Epidemic Intelligence, launched with $100 million from Germany, to draw on various disciplines and technologies to better share data and provide tools needed to “forecast, detect and assess epidemic and pandemic risks.” The hub is to be led by Chikwe Ihekweazu, currently chief of the Nigeria Center for Disease Control. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced on Aug. 18 the establishment of a new Center for Forecasting and Outbreak Analytics designed to advance the use of “next-generation public health data” to improve public health decision-making. The new center’s director of science is to be Marc Lipsitch, a professor of epidemiology at Harvard. And the Rockefeller Foundation has established the Pandemic Prevention Institute led by Rick Bright with a goal of using data to help the world “contain any potential pandemic threat within 100 days of an outbreak.” The institute is focused on expanding genomic sequencing and data-sharing capacity to help communities be more effective first responders to outbreaks.
There is much still to be done. Operation Warp Speed created a model for accelerated vaccine development and manufacturing, and the results must be studied for future outbreaks (along with its failure to pay sufficient attention to mass vaccination). Eric Lander, the White House science adviser, suggested recently in The Post that goals for the future might also include creation of early-warning systems to spot new biological threats soon after they emerge, and development of diagnostics that are simple and cheap enough for daily home testing.
The pandemic has shown that no one is immune nor isolated from the threat. To stay ahead of the next one, any effective response must transcend borders and work at the speed of data. Hopefully, these new initiatives will make advances toward those goals.