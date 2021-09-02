Mohammed Noor, a fellow religious scholar, explained to U.S. diplomat Carter Malkasian in 2018 that Akhundzada’s decision to sacrifice his own son was “a signal to show he is serious about instituting Islam and Islamic law. He wants people to know that he supports harsh punishments and that women will be forced to be covered and go to segregated schools. He wants to show how he is determined that Afghanistan will be ruled solely under Islamic law,” according to an interview Malkasian cites in his new book, “The American War in Afghanistan: A History.”