How about calling one back? British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tried for 36 hours to reach Biden, according to news reports. It was only after the media reported that the president had spoken to no foreign leaders that Biden finally returned Johnson’s calls. The New York Times reported that Britain was given little say in the withdrawal, “even though it suffered the second-most casualties among Western nations in the Afghanistan war,” leaving “British officials embarrassed and embittered at President Biden.” London’s Sunday Times reported that Johnson was privately referring to Biden as “Sleepy Joe” and remarked that “we would be better off with Trump,” while British government ministers now view Biden as “gaga” and “doolally.”