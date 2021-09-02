I highly recommend the digital diet perspective, which suggests a more mindful approach to how we use digital media — for instance, by considering the type of media, its utility and the amount we consume. As a mom of three, I impose rules and strongly advocate for parents to remain active in overseeing video-game play in and out of the home. As a lifelong gamer, I love playing games with my children, but I also want it to be one of many things my children do.