Moreover, Newsom has been governing during a chaotic time as a disciplined incumbent. Calmly, he is confronting the crises of the day — raging wildfires, endemic homelessness and covid-19, and announced this week that 80 percent of eligible Californians have received at least one jab. All of this burnishes his credentials for his 2022 reelection — and beyond. “If he emerges victorious, Gov. Newsom will have a large and committed base of support that he can put to work on behalf of his agenda,” says Tim Tagaris, a veteran of Bernie Sanders’s presidential campaigns who is heading Newsom’s digital fundraising effort.