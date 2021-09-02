In just two months, we’ll get our first big test of how those politics will play out. Specifically, we’ll see just how motivated Democratic voters are to turn out to protect abortion rights now under greater threat than they have been since Roe was decided 48 years ago.
This will also tell us whether the Supreme Court’s decision will get Democrats to take the need to hold and win ground in the states more seriously, particularly in off-year and midterm elections, where souped up GOP turnout has enabled big Republican gains over the last decade.
That big test case is in Virginia, one of two states holding gubernatorial elections this year. The abortion issue has already been playing a major role in the campaign pitting former Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe against Glenn Youngkin, the Republican who portrays himself as less a representative of his party than a can-do business leader.
That’s because one of Youngkin’s chief vulnerabilities has been his caginess on abortion. In July, a liberal activist captured Youngkin on video, saying he “can’t” discuss the issue out of fear of alienating “independent voters.”
“When I’m governor, and I have a majority in the House, we can start going on offense,” Youngkin said on the video.
Note that Younkin cited not just the governorship but also the state legislature as key to future anti-abortion advances in the state. That by itself illustrates the stakes of allowing a return to GOP control of the governor’s mansion and the state legislature.
The Supreme Court decision has thrown that into even sharper relief. It suggests both that GOP-controlled state legislatures everywhere will now embark on a spree of anti-abortion legislation and that the court will facilitate it by chipping away at Roe or overturning in entirely.
McAuliffe is already running a brutal TV ad highlighting the footage of Youngkin explaining why he’s been mum on abortion, and another ad hammering him as an anti-choice threat to women’s health. According to his campaign, both are running in major markets backed by substantial buys. You can bet this will continue or even escalate.
The ruling will also put Youngkin on the defensive about his caginess on the issue. One reporter says he asked Youngkin three times on Wednesday whether he thinks something like the Texas law should pass in Virginia, and didn’t get a straight answer.
The key context here is that Virginia has undergone rapid political and policy change in the last few years. While there are more progressive states, in no state have Democrats made up more ground in enacting progressive change.
That’s because more than anywhere else, Virginia has undergone a transformation from purple to blue. With an influx of immigrants and a rapid increase in the population of the diverse northern part of the state, the pace of change there has been dizzying.
Just eight years ago, Republicans controlled the governor’s mansion, the state assembly, and the state senate. Under Republican Gov. Bob McDonnell, who was in office from 2010 to 2014, the state passed a series of abortion restrictions, including laws requiring women to get an ultrasound before abortions, imposing onerous regulations on abortion clinics, and banning private insurers from covering abortion if they participated in the state insurance exchange.
But in the 2019 elections, Democrats took full control of the legislature and finally had complete control of the state government. The next year they enacted many progressive reforms on issues including guns, voting rights, workers’ rights, health care, and more.
And on abortion they passed bills that rolled back the restrictions imposed under Republican rule. So today in Virginia, there are no more mandatory ultrasounds, inconvenient state-mandated waiting periods, requirements for misleading “counseling” meant to discourage women from getting abortions, or TRAP (targeted regulation of abortion providers) measures meant to drive clinics out of business.
Almost overnight, Virginia went from having some of the most conservative abortion laws to having some of the most liberal.
As long as Democrats hold the state legislature, that won’t change — but their margins in both houses are narrow. So Youngkin — who says he’s pro-life but favors exceptions for rape and incest — is counting on abortion politics to work the way they usually have in the past: as an issue that strongly motivates Republican voters while Democratic voters place it far down their list of priorities.
But on the other hand, if both parties’ voters are equally driven by abortion to get to the polls, then a Republican candidate like Youngkin will find it difficult to win in a blue state like Virginia.
We don’t know if that will turn out to be the case. But the Supreme Court is certainly doing what it can to encourage Democrats to appreciate how threatened this right many took for granted now truly is — and why winning on the state level really, really matters.