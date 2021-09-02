Some of that might work if the House of Delegates flips to a GOP majority in the fall elections. But much of it appears to be wishful thinking given that Virginia’s constitution and various laws mandate that large chunks of any surpluses be earmarked for clean water projects and the state’s rainy-day fund, which safeguards the state’s gilded bond rating and keeps borrowing costs on infrastructure projects to a minimum. For Mr. Youngkin, it may be good politics to promise about $1,400 in tax savings for the average family of four, but the math is unlikely to add up.