Mr. Youngkin’s plan is a mixed bag — some parts realistic and timely; others less so — that deserves to be taken seriously. What’s less serious is his hyperbole, which contends that Virginia has become a high-tax “California East.” In fact, the commonwealth’s tax burden ranks squarely in the middle of the 50 states. And no one anticipated that the state’s tax revenue would grow five times faster than was forecast last fall amid the pre-vaccine pandemic doldrums — a windfall resulting mainly from capital gains taxes on soaring stock prices and faster-than-expected job growth.
Among the constructive ideas in Mr. Youngkin’s plan: He would establish 20 charter schools around the state, a modest advance toward educational choice, and far more than past governors have managed. He would earmark money for a heavy investment in the state’s shaky mental health facilities and devote additional funding to teachers, historically black colleges and universities, the state’s depleted unemployment insurance system and retention bonuses for law enforcement officers. Those priorities make sense, although lawmakers and the term-limited Democratic incumbent, Gov. Ralph Northam, already have addressed several of them.
Mr. Youngkin would slash taxes, especially in his first year in office, granting higher standard deductions and rebates to individual and joint filers; suspending for one year a recently enacted gas tax to fund road improvements; eliminating the state’s grocery tax; and cutting levies on veterans’ retirement income.
Some of that might work if the House of Delegates flips to a GOP majority in the fall elections. But much of it appears to be wishful thinking given that Virginia’s constitution and various laws mandate that large chunks of any surpluses be earmarked for clean water projects and the state’s rainy-day fund, which safeguards the state’s gilded bond rating and keeps borrowing costs on infrastructure projects to a minimum. For Mr. Youngkin, it may be good politics to promise about $1,400 in tax savings for the average family of four, but the math is unlikely to add up.
There are two larger problems with his plan. One is that surpluses don’t last forever. By sharply constraining long-term revenue, he would jeopardize the state’s fiscal health when the next recession hits.
The other is his proposal to enact legislation that would require localities to keep property tax bills flat, even when home prices rise, unless voters approve higher levies at referendums. That would set the stage for unending local ballot brawls, especially in prosperous jurisdictions such as Northern Virginia where fast-growing school systems depend on property tax revenue keeping pace with booming student populations. If residents object to rising tax bills, they already have a way to register their displeasure: vote local politicians out of office.