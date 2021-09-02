Federal law requires FEMA to review and, if the agency decides it is needed, update flood maps at least once every five years. But when record-breaking downpours turned middle Tennessee’s creeks into rapids last month, FEMA had not updated the hardest-hit counties’ flood maps in more than 10 years. In Humphreys County, where 17 inches of rain fell in less than a day, FEMA’s maps predicted a third of the flood risk that the First Street Foundation, a research group that quantifies climate risk, estimated. In a neighboring county that was also hit hard, First Street predicted that up to 10 times the number of homes FEMA said were in danger were actually at risk. One reason for this vast divergence: The foundation says FEMA leaves smaller creeks and tributaries completely unmapped in its flood risk predictions. Tellingly, Realtor.com relies on First Street, not FEMA, when explaining flood risk to potential home buyers.