Helene Cooper (New York Times): Do you think we should have maybe thrown out the book on the whole SIV… I mean the previous administration did leave… I understand that Biden did put a lot of hurdles in the way of the SIV program that this administration had to then deal with upon arrival. Do you think at all that, because the Pentagon works so hard with these people for 20 years, these translators and interpreters that we should have thrown that whole book out?

Defense Sec. Austin: Well, what I would say Helene is that the SIV program is obviously not designed to accommodate what we just did in evacuating over a hundred thousand people. And so perhaps this program should be looked at going forward. It is designed to be a slow process. Secretary Blinken and the State Department worked hard early on to shorten the timeline that it takes to work your way through that process. But again.. it takes [time] to work your way through that process. But again, for the type of operation that we just conducted, I think we need a different type of capability.