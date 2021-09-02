Criticism has rained down on the State Department for “foot dragging” on SIV process. In fact, they cleared out the backlog, shrunk processing time down to one year and began processing SIV’s at the clip of 800 per week in July. That would have been a reasonable pace, again, had the Afghan government held together.
At the Defense Department news conference on Wed., there was this exchange:
Helene Cooper (New York Times): Do you think we should have maybe thrown out the book on the whole SIV… I mean the previous administration did leave… I understand that Biden did put a lot of hurdles in the way of the SIV program that this administration had to then deal with upon arrival. Do you think at all that, because the Pentagon works so hard with these people for 20 years, these translators and interpreters that we should have thrown that whole book out?Defense Sec. Austin: Well, what I would say Helene is that the SIV program is obviously not designed to accommodate what we just did in evacuating over a hundred thousand people. And so perhaps this program should be looked at going forward. It is designed to be a slow process. Secretary Blinken and the State Department worked hard early on to shorten the timeline that it takes to work your way through that process. But again.. it takes [time] to work your way through that process. But again, for the type of operation that we just conducted, I think we need a different type of capability.
Accusations that the administration did not care about Afghans or that the State Department fell down on the job are misplaced. The administration had opened a whole new category of P-1 and P-2 visas to include many thousands of additional Afghans. Its effort before the fall of Kabul to straighten out the visa process and certainly its herculean effort conduct 24/7 by consular officials around the world speak to the organization’s sense of responsibility.
Even if the administration had run a “worst case scenario” (and there was some forward deployment of troops and airport “tabletop” exercises to prepare) President Biden would have been faced with the very same question: Insert thousands more troops and blow by any fixed deadline (risking a full escalation of hostilities against the Taliban that had been biding its time since the Trump negotiated its surrender deal) or scramble and try to get everyone out as quickly as humanly possible.
Now that choice - adhere to a timeline or re-engage in an active war - sure would have looked different if Biden knew the Afghans would collapse with the resulting chaos and Americans and Afghans who did not make it out with the last troops. He might under those circumstances then have risked an extension of several more months to send the extraction of Americans and Afghans into hyper-drive.
That singular failure to foresee the collapse of an Afghan army whose strength, independence and numbers had been fudged by several administrations was at the crux of the August scramble. Her Biden should conduct a review to see who in the intelligence community and at the Pentagon misjudged the situation so badly. Perhaps this was the result of the group think that emerged over 20 years in which civilian and military leaders misled us as to the progress of the Afghan army. In the end, they fooled themselves.
Nevertheless, just as Biden ended the concept of open-ended wars to remake countries (as a means of fighting terrorism) he is obliged to end the dangerous feedback loop between the military and civilian leadership. That may require a change of leadership and/or frequent investigations by inspectors general.
Biden does not intend to be in the position of misgauging our allies’ capabilities because he does not intend to wage these sorts of wars. However, his successors may feel differently. It is his responsibility to leave them a 21st century formula to avoid groups think, a new audit function to assess allies’ military and civilian progress and a scheme for conducting emergency, mass evacuations. In the meantime, the barbs hurled against State are misdirected; their personnel are among the heroes who turned a complete disaster into an historic NEO. For that they deserve praise.