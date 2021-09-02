Helene Cooper of the New York Times: Do you think we should have maybe thrown out the book on the whole SIV ... I mean the previous administration did leave … a lot of hurdles in the way of the SIV program that this administration had to then deal with upon arrival. Do you think at all that, because the Pentagon works so hard with these people for 20 years, these translators and interpreters, that we should have thrown that whole book out?

Austin: Well, what I would say, Helene, is that the SIV program is obviously not designed to accommodate what we just did in evacuating over 100,000 people. And so perhaps this program should be looked at going forward. It is designed to be a slow process. Secretary [Antony] Blinken and the State Department worked hard early on to shorten the timeline that it takes to work your way through that process. ... It takes [time] to work your way through that process. But again, for the type of operation that we just conducted, I think we need a different type of capability.