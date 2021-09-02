Criticism rained down on the State Department for “foot dragging” on the SIV process. In fact, State Department employees cleared out a massive backlog carried over from the previous administration, shrunk down processing time to one year and began processing SIVs at the clip of 800 per week this summer. That would have been a reasonable pace, again, had the Afghan government held together.
At the Defense Department news conference on Wednesday, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin had this exchange with a reporter:
Helene Cooper of the New York Times: Do you think we should have maybe thrown out the book on the whole SIV ... I mean the previous administration did leave … a lot of hurdles in the way of the SIV program that this administration had to then deal with upon arrival. Do you think at all that, because the Pentagon works so hard with these people for 20 years, these translators and interpreters, that we should have thrown that whole book out?Austin: Well, what I would say, Helene, is that the SIV program is obviously not designed to accommodate what we just did in evacuating over 100,000 people. And so perhaps this program should be looked at going forward. It is designed to be a slow process. Secretary [Antony] Blinken and the State Department worked hard early on to shorten the timeline that it takes to work your way through that process. ... It takes [time] to work your way through that process. But again, for the type of operation that we just conducted, I think we need a different type of capability.
Accusations that the administration did not care about Afghans or that the State Department fell down on the job are misplaced. The administration opened a whole new category of P-1 and P-2 visas to transport thousands of additional Afghans out of the country. Moreover, its effort to straighten out the visa process before the fall of Kabul speaks to the department’s sense of responsibility, as does the herculean, 24/7 effort from consular officials around the world to help with the operation.
Even if the administration had assumed the Afghan government would collapse as quickly as it did and had run a “worst-case scenario,” President Biden would still have faced the same choice: blow through any fixed deadline and insert thousands more U.S. troops (risking a full escalation of hostilities with the Taliban, which had been biding its time since the Trump administration negotiated its surrender deal), or scramble and try to get everyone out as quickly as humanly possible. Had he known the Afghans would crumble overnight, Biden might under those circumstances have risked an extension of several more months to send the extraction of Americans and Afghans into overdrive.
That singular failure to foresee the collapse of the Afghan army — whose strength, independence and numbers had been fudged by several administrations — was at the crux of the August scramble. Biden should conduct a review to see who in the intelligence community and at the Pentagon misjudged the situation so badly. Perhaps this was the result of the groupthink that emerged over 20 years in which civilian and military leaders misled the country on the Afghan army’s progress. In the end, they fooled themselves.
Nevertheless, just as Biden ended the concept of open-ended wars to remake countries (as a means of fighting terrorism), he is obliged to end the dangerous feedback loop between the military and civilian leadership. It is also his responsibility to leave his successors a 21st-century formula to avoid groupthink, perhaps a new audit function to assess allies receiving military assistance and a scheme for conducting emergency, mass evacuations. That might require a change of leadership and frequent investigations by inspectors general.
In the meantime, the barbs hurled against the State Department are misdirected; its personnel are among the heroes who turned a complete disaster into a historic evacuation. For that, they deserve praise.