On Aug. 20, the Clarion-Ledger newspaper in Jackson reported that the state outpaced the rest of the nation in the number of covid cases per 100,000 individuals: 120 vs. 43. One of Mississippi’s counties has the fourth-highest rate of new infections in the country. The number of total deaths is still highest among those 65 and over, but the largest number of infected Mississippians is now between the ages of 25 and 39. More than 20,000 students statewide are under quarantine, and reports of critically ill children are growing. The state lacks sound health policies for school attendance, and many parents feel beleaguered, with children ill or in danger of falling ill.