Many Americans likely don’t understand how terrifying those words are. “At capacity” means that these PICUs don’t have the staff and resources to care adequately and safely for additional sick patients. It means that if your child comes to the hospital ill with covid-19, or even a non-covid problem requiring ICU-level care, they will likely have to wait an indeterminate amount of time for a bed. It means worsened health outcomes and increased mortality rates. It means health-care workers will be fatigued and burnt out.
Almost five years ago, I had my own personal experience with a PICU — not as a physician but as a parent. I had given birth uneventfully to a beautiful, healthy baby. Two days later, we brought him home from the hospital. Three weeks later, as I nursed him in the middle of the night, I noticed that he was breathing very quickly. His little belly moved up and down rapidly, and his nostrils flared with each breath.
As I counted his breaths, my heart sank. 100. My baby was breathing at 100 breaths a minute. For context, a healthy 3-week-old baby takes 30 to 60 breaths a minute. We ended up in the pediatric emergency room that night, in the same hospital where I worked.
He was placed on oxygen to help him breathe better. A few hours later, after a nasal viral swab and a chest X-ray, he was diagnosed with respiratory syncytial virus bronchiolitis and admitted to the PICU.
Once he was in the PICU, a mask was placed over his tiny face that forced oxygen into his nose and mouth, and his vital signs were continuously monitored. He stayed in the PICU for five days and four nights. I slept in a chair next to his oversized bed every night. It was difficult to sleep those nights, not only because of worry but also because of the bustling ICU staff working diligently through the night tending to my baby and the others in the room.
We had waited only several hours in the ER for my baby’s PICU bed. At the time, the wait felt like forever. I cannot imagine the fear that parents of critically ill children are experiencing right now in overwhelmed hospitals across the country. When I hear about PICUs being at capacity, I think about not only my baby, who is now healthy and almost 5 years old, but all of the children who require admission, for covid-related issues or otherwise.
PICUs are seeing a surge in admissions not only because of covid-19 infections but also because of a surge in RSV infections. While RSV infections were historically low last year because of increased masking and children interacting with fewer people because of pandemic restrictions, they have picked up significantly over the summer because of decreased masking and increased reopening.
As the fall approaches and more children return to full in-person learning, we will inevitably see further spikes in pediatric hospitalizations and PICU admissions. Hospitals and health-care workers will be pushed further to the brink, if that is even possible. If PICUs remain at or over capacity, patient care will continue to be severely compromised.
Federal, state and local leaders have an obligation to ensure that our most vulnerable — including unvaccinated children — are protected. In addition to ensuring adults and eligible children are vaccinated, we need policies that support non-pharmaceutical interventions to decrease transmission, such as mask mandates, indoor capacity restrictions, free and accessible testing, adequate ventilation in indoor settings and remote learning options.
Otherwise, parents in overwhelmed areas will have every reason to worry, “What will happen if my child becomes severely ill?” These are worries that no parent should ever have to face.