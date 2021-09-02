Once he was in the PICU, a mask was placed over his tiny face that forced oxygen into his nose and mouth, and his vital signs were continuously monitored. He stayed in the PICU for five days and four nights. I slept in a chair next to his oversized bed every night. It was difficult to sleep those nights, not only because of worry but also because of the bustling ICU staff working diligently through the night tending to my baby and the others in the room.