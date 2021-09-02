Now that the committee has sought phone records from telecom companies to examine the phone history of witnesses of Jan. 6, including members of Congress, McCarthy has threatened the companies in an attempt to keep them from complying. “A Republican majority will not forget,” he warned on Tuesday.
This blatant attempt to interfere with Congress’s work and lawful subpoenas is intolerable. Democrats — including the White House — should condemn the behavior. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) should refer the matter to the House ethics committee, if not to the Justice Department.
Unfortunately, McCarthy is not an exception. Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.), at a Republican event on Sunday, repeated the “big lie” that the election was stolen. “If our election systems continue to be rigged and continue to be stolen then it’s going to lead to one place and that’s bloodshed,” he declared. “I will tell you, as much as I am willing to defend our liberty at all costs, there’s nothing I would dread doing more than having to pick up arms against a fellow American.” This advertisement for future violent insurrection is precisely the type of conduct from Republicans that defenders of democracy feared would become more regular. It would be bad enough for a private citizen to make such a statement; it is inexcusable from a member of Congress.
Pelosi’s office responded in a written statement. “McCarthy backed [Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R)] after she threatened to execute Members of Congress,” she recalled. “He sat on his hands as his members and allies threatened the lives of police officers who responded to January’s insurrection. McCarthy himself even joked about hitting Speaker Pelosi with a gavel.” The statement also bashed McCarthy for refusing to confront Cawthorn. This is not enough. The matter should be sent to the ethics committee and, regardless of its disposition, Pelosi should hold a vote on the floor to expel Cawthorn.
Republican rule-breaking and bullying is not confined to domestic issues. This week, Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) contacted the U.S. Embassy in Tajikistan requesting assistance to transport him and a large amount of cash into Afghanistan in an attempt to rescue American citizens from the Taliban-controlled country. This took place in the final stages of the U.S. withdrawal after 13 U.S. service members had been killed. The embassy of course rejected the insane request. The Post reported: “Mullin was outraged by the response, the officials said — threatening U.S. ambassador John Mark Pommersheim and embassy staff and demanding to know the name of staff members he was speaking with.”
It is not clear what the nature of the threat was. But it is nuts and entirely unacceptable. He too should be disciplined in the House, especially since his attempted trip comes on the heels of another unauthorized visit by two lawmakers and a warning from the speaker not to travel to the country.
It is no mystery why Republicans now resort to threats and tiptoe into a full embrace of violence. This is the nature of their party and the MAGA mentality that the former president cultivated from the earliest days of his 2016 campaign. From the moments when the former president exhorted crowds to pummel hecklers to his suggestion during his presidency that police not be “too nice” putting suspects into a police car, violence has been a frequent motif.
Disdain for law and order and reliance on extralegal actions and threats of violence are yet further signs that another Jan. 6 may indeed have been a dress rehearsal for further attacks on our democracy. While President Biden likes to remain above the fray as he pursues bipartisanship, he is the chief of the executive branch and has sworn an oath to defend the Constitution. It is his job to denounce this conduct, and he should encourage Congress to set speedy procedures for jettisoning members who threaten third parties and court violence. Democrats cannot afford to be passive, and they dare not ignore this drift into shameless thuggery. They must be resolute defenders of democracy and make clear to voters that the GOP is no longer a normal, democratic party.