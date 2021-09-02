More than a decade ago, Congress set up the Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) program to take in, as a matter of national honor, Iraqis and Afghans who risked their lives working for the United States or the programs we sponsored. The threat was real: several Iraqis who supported my section in Embassy Baghdad were killed; others left Iraq. I helped design the SIV program when I was the State Department’s acting director for Iraq Political Affairs in 2006-2007. In 2007, I moved over to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), where one of my first jobs was to slow the program down to find any security holes. Over the next 10 years I was one of the officials who watched over the program as a senior career counterterrorism policy official at DHS headquarters. When we found problems with the security protocols, we fixed them.