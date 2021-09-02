More than a decade ago, Congress set up the Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) program to take in, as a matter of national honor, Iraqis and Afghans who risked their lives working for the United States or the programs we sponsored. The threat was real: several Iraqis who supported my section in Embassy Baghdad were killed; others left Iraq. I helped design the SIV program when I was the State Department’s acting director for Iraq Political Affairs in 2006-2007. In 2007, I moved over to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), where one of my first jobs was to slow the program down to find any security holes. Over the next 10 years I was one of the officials who watched over the program as a senior career counterterrorism policy official at DHS headquarters. When we found problems with the security protocols, we fixed them.
But the SIV program never achieved its potential. Repeated program reviews found that SIV applications — along with refugee and asylum claims — faced thorough security vetting that was chronically starved for people and basic technology.
Screening and vetting SIV, refugee and asylum applicants is a quintessential “back office” function. The work involves checking computer databases and talking quietly to applicants’ references, who are almost always former U.S. military and civilian officials. Some applicants have totally clean records and are easy to approve. At the same time, a few can be rejected immediately because they were fired for spying for the Taliban (for example).
Yet many applications raise questions that can be answered by unglamorous but effective basic police and security work, such as reviewing government records and running down leads. For example, phone call records may show that a translator called numbers used by Taliban fighters. It takes effort to determine whether the translator was doing his job as directed by a U.S. military commander, or whether he was providing information to the Taliban.
Two weeks after Kabul fell, President Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan designated DHS as the lead federal agency for coordinating the resettlement of Afghans evacuated after the Taliban takeover. This was an overdue step.
While the United States has unity of command on the military side — the Defense Department had the lead in trying to keep the Kabul airport open to evacuation flights — no one agency was similarly in charge on the civilian side of the evacuation process until Aug. 29. The State Department issues visas. An alphabet soup of intelligence and security agencies screen SIV applicants and refugees. DHS is responsible for admitting those who pass through the gauntlet of reviews. Finally, the Department of Health and Human Services has programs to help SIVs and refugees — but not everyone.
This civilian effort was quietly ramped up in mid-July, but that should have happened in February 2020, when former president Donald Trump agreed with the Taliban to pull U.S. forces out of Afghanistan in 14 months. Instead, the Trump administration deliberately slowed down SIV processing. Security vetting could have been sped up in April 2021, when Biden set the deadline for withdrawal at the end of August. This need not have been announced publicly, but it would have cleared up the backlog and resolved the status of thousands of applicants in the queue.
The U.S. government needs now, at last, to commit the people and resources necessary to clear the number of SIV and refugee cases by a reasonable but ambitious target — say, 95 percent of the cases by the end of the year. Most of the work involves tracking down current or former military personnel and understanding the military situation in Afghanistan over time. The executive branch, particularly the Defense Department, needs urgently to assemble as many people as it will take to do the necessary security reviews quickly but thoroughly.
Neither security nor American values need to be compromised. Those in Congress who criticized the Biden administration for slowness to respond need to step up immediately to vote money for overtime and for bringing back retired homeland security, intelligence, and military personnel to clear this backlog. (Cleaning up the backlog of refugee and asylum applications from Central America should also be on the list of priorities — security and American values are on the line there, too.)
But most urgently, the United States needs to honor its debt to those Afghans who risked their lives by marshaling the resources that it will take to review their claims, thoroughly and fairly, before the end of this year.