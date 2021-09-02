The civil rights division of the Education Department on Monday sent letters to education leaders in five states informing them of investigations to determine if statewide bans on mask mandates violate civil rights laws protecting students with disabilities. According to the letters, students with disabilities may be at heightened risk for severe illness fromcovid-19, and bans against mask mandates may keep these students from in-person instruction, abrogating their right to free appropriate public education.
“Regrettably, we are not surprised by this civil rights investigation,” said Joy Hofmeister, Oklahoma’s elected state superintendent of public instruction and a Republican, noting the state ban is “preventing schools from fulfilling their legal duty to protect and provide all students the opportunity to learn more safely in-person." A spokeswoman for the state superintendent in South Carolina, another state cited by the Education Department along with Utah, Tennessee and Iowa, said school officials have repeatedly begged lawmakers to repeal the ban. Federal education officials did not open investigations in Florida, Texas, Arkansas or Arizona because it said those states’ bans are not currently being enforced as a result of court orders or other action.
The launch of civil rights investigations, which carries the threat of a loss of federal funds, represents an aggressive new strategy from the Biden administration to challenge Republican-led states that have imposed the ban against mask mandates, ostensibly to protect personal freedom and parental prerogative. It remains to be seen whether the administration is on solid legal ground (the American Civil Liberties Union has filed federal suit on similar grounds on behalf of students with disabilities) or, as some critics have alleged, is stretching the the law in service of its policy goals.
What is clear is that masks, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has repeatedly stressed, are among the most effective tools to prevent the spread of the virus. With the highly contagious delta variant now taking a heavier toll on children as they return to school, it is more important than ever that schools follow CDC recommendations for a layered mitigation strategy that makes universal masking a priority. One need only to look to states that thumbed their noses at science-based strategies to understand the consequences: Surging infection rates. Teachers and students forced into quarantine. And yet still more loss of precious academic instruction.