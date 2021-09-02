The fact is that none of the four dissents explain how issuing an injunction against the named defendants would prevent the alleged harm to the abortion providers from occurring. The law as written allows any citizen to file a suit that would cause such a potential harm. Those potential litigants would not have been bound by any relief the court could have granted short of preemptively, without briefing or argumentation, finding the Texas law to be facially unconstitutional. That question was not properly before the court, and therefore no suitable relief could have been granted.