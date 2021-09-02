The Texas legislature added a cynical twist to its six-week ban, empowering private citizens rather than state officials to enforce it. Under the statute, antiabortion activists can haul abortion providers into court for assisting in the termination of a pregnancy after six weeks, seeking at least $10,000 per abortion in which the suit’s target participated. This policy, which encourages stalking and vigilantism, was designed to prevent early judicial intervention. Because the legislature tasked no state entity with enforcing the law, abortion rights advocates had no obvious party to sue before it phased in. They tried suing state judges and county clerks, seeking to enjoin them from accepting the paperwork that private plaintiffs would have to file to claim their bounties. This is the petition the Supreme Court rejected Wednesday. Abortion rights groups must now wait until someone brings suit against an abortion provider to challenge the law in court — and then wait for the judicial process to consider the law’s constitutionality. Meantime, abortion will be nearly stamped out in Texas, even if the justices eventually rule that the state’s policy was unconstitutional all along.