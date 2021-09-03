Runde suggested that Afghan society may have been irrevocably changed by the landscape altered by the now departed Americans and Europeans: Some 10 million girls attended school over the last 20 years, more than 25 million cellphones were disseminated, women reentered the workplace and 2 of every 3 citizens is now under the age of 25. “I don’t know but I suspect [these changes] . . . will make it harder for the Taliban to just impose what they want,” Runde said. “They may just want many of these “Americanized” Afghans to leave. We should welcome them.”