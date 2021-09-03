To outcompete autocracy, Mr. Biden said March 25, “We’ve got to prove democracy works.” That is true, especially as it applies to the president’s domestic agenda on economic revitalization and voting rights. The United States must get its own house in order. Yet China and Russia’s global comeback has rested more on their willingness to wield hard power than on the example of their political and social systems. They provide political, economic and military support to regimes they back, such as Cambodia, Syria or Venezuela, and they have shown the brutal and corrupt regimes that rule those states that they will remain for the long haul. The rest of Mr. Biden’s presidency must be devoted to showing the world’s democracies, both established and embattled, that the United States stands beside them just as firmly.