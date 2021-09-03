It is quite possible that reducing jobless benefits while the economy remains weak could ultimately slow down the recovery, at least in some parts of the country. That’s because people who lose benefits but are still unable to find or accept available jobs now have less spending power. The local businesses they rely on then have less money coming in. This, besides the obvious humanitarian argument, is one reason to extend some version of enhanced benefits in places where covid is still wreaking havoc on the job market, and where persistent child-care and school closures are making it difficult for parents to maintain reliable employment. (The Biden administration has encouraged some states to extend higher benefits on their own, by drawing on another source of federal funds.)