They were, by any other name, thugs who broke down doors, shattered windows and fought with police. They occupied the Senate chamber and put feet up on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) desk. Vice President Mike Pence, also a mob target, said, “Today was a dark day in the history of the United States Capitol.“ Some in that bunch of rioters, out to halt a constitutionally sanctioned congressional proceeding, were later found, arrested and charged by the FBI with criminal behavior. After Inauguration Day 2025, they will receive a gift that no one but Trump or his chosen would give: a presidential pardon.