Of course, podcasts are only part of my problem. Amid the pandemic, I’ve been dismayed to discover that most of my friends walk faster than I do. Apparently, I was alone in thinking that the lockdown periods of last winter and spring seemed to me to represent a chance to return to something slower and more reasonably paced. Because my friends’ strides remained brisk as ever. Lagging behind seemed my fate regardless of age, fitness level, caffeine consumption or mask-wearing. I keep up because I love my friends, but being so slow is mildly embarrassing.