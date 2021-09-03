President Biden’s miserable late summer is about to get worse because of an unfulfilled campaign promise. Commemorations of the 20th anniversary of 9/11 will occur not only under the cloud of the Afghanistan war’s last days, but also after a statement issued Aug. 6 and now signed by more than 2,000 family members of victims and first responders. They say Biden will be unwelcome at the ceremonies unless he releases, as he tentatively promised to do, classified material pertinent to Saudi Arabia’s possible complicity with the 19 airplane hijackers, 15 of whom were Saudis.