What a pitiful path Mr. McCarthy has traveled, from initially placing at least some blame for Jan. 6 on former president Donald Trump to actively undermining congressional inquiries into the riot. His descent reflects the GOP’s broader trend toward embracing Jan. 6 trutherism: minimizing, forgiving or even valorizing a deadly attack on the nation’s seat of government. In an accelerating misinformation campaign, congressional Republicans have claimed that fake Trump protesters did the rioting, that the mob was not armed, that insurrectionists behaved like normal tourists, that those who were arrested are “political prisoners” and that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) was really responsible. Republicans have punished and sidelined the few who have refused to play along, such as Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.). “I feel like I went to hell and back to protect them and the people in this room, but too many are now telling me that hell doesn’t exist or that hell actually wasn’t that bad,” D.C. police officer Michael Fanone testified in the select committee’s first hearing.