Manchin’s move shouldn’t surprise anyone who understands politics. He represents the deep red state of West Virginia and only won reelection in the 2018 Democratic wave by a 50-46 margin over a weak opponent. He surely knows that result won’t be repeated if he has to defend a massive increase in the size of government that his conservative constituents probably don’t want.
He’s also probably carrying water for other Senate Democrats who see their political futures endangered by moving too far, too fast to the left. Eleven of the Senate’s 50 Democrats hail from states that Donald Trump won in 2016, and another four hail from the close swing states of New Hampshire and Nevada. All these senators would face serious challenges and potentially lose their races if the country turns against Democrats the way it did in 1994 and 2010. One should presume that more than a few have shared their concerns with Manchin or the other Democratic public holdout on the reconciliation bill, Arizona’s Kyrsten Sinema.
That could be one reason for Manchin calling, in a Wall Street Journal op-ed, for “every member of Congress to use the transparent committee process to debate” what will end up in the spending legislation. This signals that he will oppose efforts for closed-door negotiations among a few members of the House and Senate that result in a bill thrust upon all members with little or no time to read or influence the final product. Members from swing states and House districts have much greater leverage in an open committee process where their votes are often the difference between victory and defeat.
That open process would surely result a much smaller bill with much different priorities than Democratic progressives want. It would likely bring more defense spending than Biden’s plan recommends, as a recent bipartisan vote to do that in the House Armed Services Committee shows. It would also likely result in a much smaller package focused on only the most items with most bipartisan appeal. That won’t please progressives at all.
Progressives, however, are pushing priorities far from the American political center. While many polls show that individual portions of the Biden package poll well, other polls show concern over the cost of the entire package. Echelon Insights' August poll found only 45 percent support for the $3.5 trillion package. Independents in particular were leery of the proposal’s cost, with 49 percent saying it was too much compared with only 26 percent who said it was too little or the right amount. Democrats who don’t represent safe states or seats won’t want to face voters having backed something that Independents don’t like by such a wide margin.
Democrats should be concerned about this given the sharply negative trend in Biden’s job approval among independent voters. Biden’s ratings among independents had been trending down before the Afghanistan debacle and are now deeply underwater. Friday’s ABC News/Washington Post poll found that Biden gets only 36 percent job approval among independents, a dismal result corroborated by Thursday’s NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll. Three other polls taken this week also have Biden’s job approval among independents ranging between 37 and 39 percent. At the seven-month mark, he is doing worse than every other president since John F. Kennedy except Trump and Gerald Ford.
Manchin’s call for a pause, then, is the political version of the adage “When you’re in a hole, stop digging.” He sees clearly what his party’s progressives don’t or won’t: The Biden presidency is nosediving, fast, and needs to take time to figure out what’s going wrong. Pushing an expansion of federal government power and spending on a level not seen since the mid-1960s might appease the left but would do nothing to address what the center is concerned about: fighting covid-19, reducing inflation and restoring American confidence. Manchin, and the many Democrats who silently stand behind him, don’t want to be the martyrs sacrificed on the progressives' altar.
It’s fitting that Manchin, senator from coal-producing West Virginia, is the Democratic canary in the coal mine warning of impending doom. Much will depend on whether his party heeds his cry.