He’s also probably carrying water for other Senate Democrats who see their political futures endangered by moving too far, too fast to the left. Eleven of the Senate’s 50 Democrats hail from states that Donald Trump won in 2016, and another four hail from the close swing states of New Hampshire and Nevada. All these senators would face serious challenges and potentially lose their races if the country turns against Democrats the way it did in 1994 and 2010. One should presume that more than a few have shared their concerns with Manchin or the other Democratic public holdout on the reconciliation bill, Arizona’s Kyrsten Sinema.