A crucial lesson of this episode, and its inevitably unsatisfactory denouement in court, is that more must be done to prevent such catastrophes. Between for-profit medicine’s potential for good and its potential for harm stand regulatory institutions — federal, state and professional. In hindsight, it is clear that these gatekeepers failed disastrously regarding opioids. Purdue captured the regulatory process, promoted questionable pro-opioid science in conferences and medical journals, and overwhelmed doctors with direct-to-physician marketing. It cannot be said too often that the opioid epidemic began with legal drug use. Indeed, it began, as many disasters do, with the best of intentions — to heal pain — which the makers of OxyContin exploited.