The Aug. 24 news article “Moms on Facebook offer truth on shots,” really struck a nerve with me. The use of “moms” in this context is disrespectful — just the opposite of the tone of the article. While I applaud the work of this group, I’m deflated by the terminology, which is condescending. I cannot imagine that you would have written the headline, “A group of dads on Facebook . . .” These are people, or — if their own personal children are relevant to the story, “mothers.” The online subheadline — “As social media giants struggle to crack down on false claims about covid, ordinary users are finding ways to reach vaccine skeptics — and win them over” — was totally appropriate.