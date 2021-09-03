If Weingarten would like to learn how to mock himself without crossing into racism, he would do well to read “Pearls Before Swine,” where Stephan Pastis routinely accomplishes that task.
Alexander Tievsky, Oak Park, Ill.
Many South Asian Americans, including me, have been teased and bullied for our “smelly” and “weirdly spicy” food. In medical school, I offered to cook for my Irish Catholic classmate, but she abruptly replied that she didn’t eat “that rice stuff” and she would stick to pasta.
I want to educate those who agree with Gene Weingarten. My parents attempted to enlighten their Midwestern community. My mother would invite White women to our home and drape them in six yards of colorful fabric as my father served their husbands chai. Our family would operate a food stall at international festivals in Detroit; my mother prepared 300 samosas but limited the spices, as she was advised. She learned to cook at age 11, when her mother fell ill. Her recipes dated back generations and remained authentic, until reaching the United States.
The spices may seem unusually fragrant to a newcomer. They bear healing qualities and are employed to nourish the body. The curry tree produces leaves containing antioxidants. Turmeric and ginger possess anti-inflammatory compounds. Food differs throughout the vast Indian subcontinent, as do language, religion and subculture. The restaurant Rasika serves one type of delicious fare from a land of many.
The first step in cooking many Indian dishes is to temper the spices in oil at low heat. This activates their full depth and perfumes the kitchen. The flavors are a symbol of my Indian American identity and a connection to my ancestry. The aromas of those spices return me to my mother’s kitchen, back home.
Poorvi Shah, Alexandria
I was disappointed in the poorly researched and racist entry in Gene Weingarten’s column on food aversion in which he described the food of the entire Indian subcontinent as being based around a single spice. Acting as though “Indian food” is a singular entity like “hot dogs” or “hazelnuts” is racist and ethnocentric.
I expect better from The Post.
Aurora LaRosa, Portland, Conn.
●
Drawing a reasonable conclusion
A panel in the Aug. 20 “Candorville” comic strip strikingly distilled the very essence of what’s required to, hopefully, realize a national consensus on a successful approach to combating the covid virus: “At some point, ‘personal freedom’ has to yield to the common good!”
So simple, yet seemingly unattainable to this point.
Vince Krevinas, Fairfax
●
Unfortunate oversights
Though I didn’t recall the artist’s name, I knew when I read his Aug. 20 obituary, “A painter celebrated for pixelation,” that Chuck Close had painted the striking and unusual presidential portrait of former president Bill Clinton that hangs in the National Portrait Gallery. I was surprised that fact was not included. Then I saw Sebastian Smee’s longer article, “An up-close look at Chuck Close’s art” [Style, Aug. 21], sure that the famous painting would get a mention. But no.
Recent presidential portraits reflect something of the personality of the president. The Clinton portrait is engaging and larger-than-life. Clinton, a compassionate man, selected an artist who painted despite several disabilities and for whom “aside from my family and friends . . . [painting] means the most to me.” Failing to cite this important work was an unfortunate oversight.
Lois Todhunter, Silver Spring
Gosh! After reading Sebastian Smee’s critique of Chuck Close’s work, I can’t help but feel that we as consumers, critics and art enthusiasts can never fully divorce the artist and the innovation from the actual art. The artist brings special and unique challenges and background to their canvas that inform the viewer. Standalone objective analysis is one thing, but knowledge of the artist, the style and the innovation adds valuable depth to that appreciation.
Sandy Pugh, Vienna
●
It’s not a pandemic problem
The Aug. 25 editorial “Too much death” asked whether homicides rose in the United States because of “the covid-19 pandemic” or “national protests” against the police.
It can’t be because of the coronavirus pandemic because the pandemic afflicted the whole world, but only a tiny handful of countries, including the United States, had big increases in their homicide rates in 2020.
Murder rates actually fell in most countries that lost many of their citizens to the coronavirus. For example, Peru had the world’s highest coronavirus death rate per million inhabitants. Three times as high a percentage of Peruvians died of the virus vs. Americans. Countless Peruvians lost their jobs, and schools and social services shut down. Yet Peru’s homicide rate fell by more than 2 percent in 2020.
Mexico’s murder rate fell in 2020, even though Mexico and the United States lost similar fractions of their citizens to the coronavirus, and even though Mexico’s economy crashed much worse than the United States’ during the pandemic.
Hans Bader, Arlington
●
A philanthropist by any other name
Donating $2.8 billion is worthy of praise. Identifying the donor in the beginning of the story is also worthwhile. In Sarah Kaufman’s article “MacKenzie Scott’s $2.8 billion message” [Aug. 29, Arts & Style], it wasn’t until the 10th paragraph that Scott was introduced as the ex-wife of Jeff Bezos (who owns The Post).
Maybe other readers are like me and didn’t know who Scott was. There wasn’t an accompanying picture. The Internet taught me that Scott has gone by that name only since last year; her previous last names were Bezos and Tuttle.
Dean Schleicher, Monrovia
●
Sayonara to a puzzle master
The Aug. 24 obituary for Maki Kaji, “Puzzles enthusiast developed Sudoku,” was much appreciated for its completeness, but it left out one significant item that revealed his very personal connection with the greater Washington community: the National Japan Bowl.
For many years, Kaji-san flew to D.C. to be with his adoring young fans in this local springtime event: a nationwide Japanese-language quiz for American high school students. With his youthful sense of humor, casual manner and patience with some of the students’ hesitant Japanese ability, he could keep an auditorium full of more than 200 teenagers glued to his every word — all in Japanese, no less — as he dreamed up new puzzles for them on the spot.
Originally contacted by one of the bowl’s staff, he then showed up year after year as a regular celebrity visitor. He loved the Japanese language, he loved the kids, and they loved him right back. Both Japan Bowl alumni and organizers wish him a fond sayonara; he will be greatly missed for his unique and informal contribution to international education in the United States.
Robin Berrington, Washington
The writer is a member of the board of the Japan America Society of Washington, D.C. and a former Japan Bowl judge.
●
Movies don’t make the man
I was more than a little incredulous of Ann Hornaday’s willingness to characterize John Rizzo’s horrific role in the CIA — establishing black torture-interrogation sites, killing thousands of civilians in drone strikes and providing a framework for covert wars in South America — as human fallibility vs. evil [“ ‘Success’ in finding common ground,” Arts & Style, Aug. 22]. I would characterize him as a war criminal who hasn’t been prosecuted by the countries he harmed. Hornaday’s attempt to understand who he was by his movie preferences is like President George W. Bush looking deep into the soul of Russian President Vladimir Putin and concluding he was trustworthy. I found Rizzo’s movie preferences to reveal something disturbing. Unfortunately, articles such as this tend to minimize the horrible atrocities that our country committed.
Karen Ridings, Winchester, Va.
In her remembrance of CIA lawyer John Rizzo, Ann Hornaday suggested that the movie “Zero Dark Thirty” “didn’t celebrate torture as much as acknowledge that it had occurred, and put it in context,” dismissing the movie’s detractors as ideologues who never actually watched it.
I watched to the end. If by “celebrate” she meant “make enjoyable,” then no, the film did not celebrate torture. But it certainly put torture in a particular context, which, of course, was the crux of the controversy. The film inaccurately portrayed torture as the decisive first step in the investigation leading to the killing of Osama bin Laden. Hornaday reported on the criticism — the “ideologues” included then-Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) among a bipartisan group of senators — as well as the more accurate 2019 film “The Report” and knows that torture did not yield the bin Laden intelligence.
Rizzo famously provided legal cover for a torture program that was not only immoral but also ineffective. In her otherwise fine reflection on the nature of Washington friendships and the power of film to unite us, Hornaday provided cultural cover for the same immoral and ineffective tactics. “Zero Dark Thirty” is wrong: Torture does not work.
Dan Moriarty, Washington
The writer is the sustainable pathways to peace coordinator for the Maryknoll Office for Global Concerns.
People are much more complicated and multifaceted than we often like to admit. That’s what makes them human. But sharing an obsession makes them no less evil — no matter how dapper or clever.
Marti Estell, Alexandria
●
‘Moms’ are people, too
The Aug. 24 news article “Moms on Facebook offer truth on shots,” really struck a nerve with me. The use of “moms” in this context is disrespectful — just the opposite of the tone of the article. While I applaud the work of this group, I’m deflated by the terminology, which is condescending. I cannot imagine that you would have written the headline, “A group of dads on Facebook . . .” These are people, or — if their own personal children are relevant to the story, “mothers.” The online subheadline — “As social media giants struggle to crack down on false claims about covid, ordinary users are finding ways to reach vaccine skeptics — and win them over” — was totally appropriate.
Kathryn Esmay, Olney
●
He made players free
I really enjoyed the tribute to nine Black Major League Baseball players in the Aug. 19 “The Nine” special section. But I thought the omission of Curt Flood to be a glaring error of judgment. Flood was instrumental in the elimination of MLB’s horrendous indenture of players and launched the players’ rights to negotiate contracts without the tether that owners held for too many years. He belongs in the Hall of Fame, not just for his accomplishments on the field but also for his courage in challenging what he accurately called “slavery” by the owners.
Bob Neuman, Annapolis
●
Few words, plenty said
The Aug. 21 Drawing Board [op-ed] was four for four on three of the week’s most critical topics: the Afghanistan crisis, the plight of Haiti and face mask mandates for schools.
Kudos to the artists for their cogent and incisive encapsulation of the issues, and to the editors for their astute selections.
William A. McCollam, Fairfax
●
A positive change
I’ve been a reader of The Post for at least the past 50 years and was getting close to canceling my subscription for the good of my mental health until I read the Aug. 26 Thursday Opinion essays by Perry Bacon Jr. [“The great policies being adopted in blue America”], Alyssa Rosenberg [“Making a climate change movie? Be more creative.”] and Jake Auchincloss [“Biden made the hard choice in Afghanistan, and the right one”]. They all were realistic but hopeful.
Please give us more like this. The total negativity, newsworthy or not, is killing us.
Mary Walsh, Columbia
●
A captain through chaos
Kudos to Robin Givhan’s Aug. 25 The Critique column, “Slathering culture on top of capitalism.” She corralled a plethora of iconic icebergs all crashing into each other just below the surface — from Beyoncé to Holly Golightly, from exclusive Tiffany diamonds to the street tropes of Basquiat.
Givhan’s column was like the bowsprit for the whole paper-as-vessel capturing the crazy conflicts of today, from the unnecessary “Covid’s latest wave deluges safety-net hospitals” to carbon dioxide use once again topping out as “Electric power demand returns to pre-pandemic levels.”
Givhan’s cultural panorama captured the cacophony of the day perfectly.
Mike McDermott, Reston
Read more Free for All letters: