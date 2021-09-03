The Second Look post-sentencing review allows judges to evaluate people they have sentenced based on progress toward reasonable educational, therapeutic and restorative goals. Turning parole decisions over to judges would have the same effect. Judges have the time, expertise and security from political and media pressure to make these decisions objectively and in the best interest of the individual and the community. A Second Look approach reflects the true intention of parole: to be an evaluation of rehabilitation and to work toward a criminal justice system that is correctional rather than merely retributive. Punishment is — and must be — predicated on the idea that the perpetrator, like the victim, is a member of our community who will have the opportunity to be restored to full membership.