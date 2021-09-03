Now, there is momentum around D.C. regaining control over parole decisions affecting D.C. residents from the lame-duck U.S. Parole Commission, which was set to be abolished more than 20 years ago but has been kept on life support by Congress.
Advocates for a new local parole board argue that, in the spirit of D.C. statehood, we can rebuild local parole processes around principles of procedural and restorative justice and a continuum of care. But D.C. had its own parole board once before, and it was abolished once before as well. Why should we create a new version of a system that has proved to be ineffective and unfair?
There’s an alternative: We can build on D.C.’s pioneering “Second Look” legislation, which allows judges to review and reduce long or indeterminate prison sentences for offenses committed before age 25. A “Second Look for All” approach to parole would place these decisions with judges rather than yet another new parole board.
This would fundamentally change reentry in D.C. in two ways: by making releases more common and by changing the nature of post-release supervision.
The Second Look post-sentencing review allows judges to evaluate people they have sentenced based on progress toward reasonable educational, therapeutic and restorative goals. Turning parole decisions over to judges would have the same effect. Judges have the time, expertise and security from political and media pressure to make these decisions objectively and in the best interest of the individual and the community. A Second Look approach reflects the true intention of parole: to be an evaluation of rehabilitation and to work toward a criminal justice system that is correctional rather than merely retributive. Punishment is — and must be — predicated on the idea that the perpetrator, like the victim, is a member of our community who will have the opportunity to be restored to full membership.
After someone is released through this review, judges would work more fruitfully with supervision agencies such as the Court Services and Offender Supervision Agency. We have witnessed firsthand how often poorly designed supervision policies actually interfere with successful reentry. We see how participants in Georgetown University’s reentry programs have to take phone calls from parole officers at all hours of the day — interrupting classes, job interviews, meetings and internships — or risk being in violation. What does this communicate to their professors, employers and colleagues? Rather than hamstringing community supervision officers with the enforcement of irrelevant and unnecessary rules that often send people back to prison for no good reason, judges can evaluate significant violations in a measured way.
A Second Look approach is also more cost-effective. Instead of putting money into the vacuum created by the end of the federal Parole Commission, we can invest those funds directly into communities and reentry services. Institutions like this tend to keep existing long past their usefulness — the U.S. Parole Commission was first slated for elimination in 1984, and almost 40 years later, it still clings to life. We should not resurrect it in a new form. At a hearing in May, D.C. Council member Mary M. Cheh (D-Ward 3) commented that re-creating a local parole board “doesn’t serve any good purpose.”
There are many organizations and advocates who have contributed to the conversation around the future of parole in D.C. We all share a desire to see a review system that is equitable and independent and that gives our returning citizens the best possible chance of success. But we should also continue to move boldly to expand on D.C’s early achievements through Second Look.
Building a new D.C. Board of Parole in place of the federal Parole Commission threatens to continue the policies of mass incarceration that have most affected Black D.C. residents and their communities. Through a judicial-led parole system, the right people would have the authority to make sure the parole conditions fit — not the original crime, but the totality of the needs and prospects of each returning citizen.