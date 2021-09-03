A lot of people agree that the current court is hyperpartisan but see alternatives to addressing that: barring the court from taking on certain kinds of cases or restricting its power to make sweeping rulings; limiting its ability to make law via the so-called shadow docket; creating term limits for the justices. But such reforms require legislation enacted by Democrats — which the current court will be eager to strike down as unconstitutional. And if the conservative justices don’t outright invalidate such reforms, Republicans and their court allies can be counted on to find ways to render them toothless. If you think of at least five of the current justices as more Republican partisans than legal experts with conservative views (all the GOP appointees except for Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr.), then you will be skeptical of any piecemeal Democratic effort to reform the court.