A close cousin of the Golden Rule, Kant’s imperative is a useful check on the dangerously seductive idea that might makes right; that is, right and wrong comes down to who has the strongest army, the most money, the shiniest credentials, the most votes.
In Texas, a new antiabortion law fails this test in important ways. Why does that matter? Because the Texas law deals with a highly emotional subject; humans have argued and fought over abortion for centuries. It is simple prudence to think hard and act logically when dealing with hot-button issues.
Consider, first, the strange method by which the Texas legislature chose to enforce its ban on most abortions. Knowing that the law would run into legal trouble, lawmakers gave the power of enforcement to private citizens rather than to the government. Anyone involved in a proscribed abortion is subject to being sued for at least $10,000. This odd arrangement was chosen not as a matter of good government, but as a way to dodge a court injunction.
This is might-makes-right in action. The legislature had enough votes, enough might, to pass this law. However, only mischief and rancor would come from widespread use of the same tactics. Picture a state where gun-control advocates dominate the legislature. They might empower private citizens to sue gun owners, gun sellers and gun manufacturers. Anti-gun zealots could wrap sporting-goods stores in legal red tape and collect license plate numbers in shooting-range parking lots.
But wait, you might protest: The Supreme Court has defended Second Amendment rights. Yes, and abortion rights, too.
Follow that road a little way and soon we might have citizens spying on other citizens all over the country, and filling courts with harassing lawsuits. We would have citizens forced to hire lawyers at their own expense to defend themselves. The upside would be small, for eventually the courts would most likely vindicate personal freedoms. In the meantime, though, we might see greater division, rancor and chaos — none of which we need.
The Texas law also imposes severe burdens on a single class of people (pregnant women) simply because of their status. By banning abortion after the first fetal heartbeat — far earlier than the current test of fetal viability outside the womb — the law entirely forecloses any abortion option for the significant percentage of women who don’t even realize they are pregnant until after the heartbeat.
Notably, there’s no provision allowing Texans to sue the men who have impregnated these women. The burden on them is zero, while the burdens on the women are quite high. When their bodies are conscripted into giving birth, they may experience not only nausea, swelling, cramping, bloating — but also the more severe pregnancy side effects that can result in hospitalization or even death.
In a country where people are brawling over mandates to wear lightweight masks, it’s illogical to begin suing one another to force a minority group to bear genuine physical, emotional and potentially financial hardships. The Texas law tends toward severe and unfair claims on certain people’s bodies to advance a public goal.
There can be no logical reason to oppose vaccine mandates if one supports the Texas law. The principle is the same: If the government has a goal, one’s body is not one’s own. Or take another example: Roughly one-third of Texans are overweight, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. By the logic of the state’s new abortion law, the two-thirds majority could require the heavier minority to endure strict diets and painful exercise regimens to bring down public health care costs.
Coercion — whether by private lawsuits or discriminatory burdens — is not the only way to work against abortion. Opponents of abortion can engage in persuasion campaigns; they can promote contraception or sexual abstinence; they can encourage childbirth through better health care, stronger employment security, quality day care and greater incentives for adoption. These are positive, humane and respectful activities; therefore they satisfy the Kantian test of rationality.
What Texas is doing — discrimination by the majority against a minority, and the outsourcing of law enforcement to private citizens wielding lawsuits — would be dystopian if practiced by all against all. The Texans behind this new law would not wish to see the same tactics deployed against them on some issue where the shoe’s on the other foot. There’s a little Bible verse they should remember. It starts: Do unto others . . .