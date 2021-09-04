But, perhaps, some consolation might come with the thought that Texas’s dreadful law might serve to mobilize women’s health voters — across the entire gender spectrum — to do what apparently too many failed to do five years ago: flock to the polls to protect reproductive freedom like there’s no tomorrow. There wasn’t one for candidate Clinton five years ago. There should be plenty of tomorrows, however, for the cause of reproductive rights and justice — if voters, next time around, respond as they should have when Hillary Clinton first sounded the alarm.