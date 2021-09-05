With the GOP legislature and Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s Texas abortion law turning residents into bounty hunters to spy on women and turn them in for exercising their constitutional rights, McAuliffe has gone into overdrive to warn Virginia about the threat to women’s rights should Youngkin get elected. McAuliffe told ABC News, “The stakes are huge. … For years, we’ve said, abortion could be outlawed. Well, it happened today,” McAuliffe said. “I vetoed every bill that would have stood in the way of women making their own decisions. And, you know, I’ve vetoed bills that would have defunded Planned Parenthood. I stopped all their nonsense. But it’s a battle here in Virginia. We’re not going back.” In other interviews he declared that abortion would be a “huge motivator” and that the Texas abortion law “should be a warning to all states in America that they could go the way of Texas unless we elect individuals who will be brick walls to protect women’s individual rights.” He made the case: “Here in Virginia is probably Ground Zero for this. I’m running against an individual who is probably the most anti-choice candidate in the history of Virginia.”