How McAuliffe is doing this is what should intrigue and inspire Democrats in other 2021 races and the midterms. He is essentially making radical MAGA governors in Florida and Texas the poster boys for extremism.
McAuliffe highlights Florida Republican Gov. Rick DeSantis’s reckless disregard for the lives of adults and children by banning mask and vaccine requirements. As a result, DeSantis has helped make Florida a raging covid-19 hot spot. (“Cases spiraled out of control, reaching peaks higher than Florida had seen before. Hospitalizations followed. So did deaths, which are considerably higher than the numbers currently reached anywhere else in the country,” the New York Times reports.)
McAuliffe is asking voters: Do you really want a covid approach like Florida’s?
With the GOP legislature and Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s Texas abortion law turning residents into bounty hunters to spy on women and turn them in for exercising their constitutional rights, McAuliffe has gone into overdrive to warn Virginia about the threat to women’s rights should Youngkin get elected. McAuliffe told ABC News, “The stakes are huge. … For years, we’ve said, abortion could be outlawed. Well, it happened today,” McAuliffe said. “I vetoed every bill that would have stood in the way of women making their own decisions. And, you know, I’ve vetoed bills that would have defunded Planned Parenthood. I stopped all their nonsense. But it’s a battle here in Virginia. We’re not going back.” In other interviews he declared that abortion would be a “huge motivator” and that the Texas abortion law “should be a warning to all states in America that they could go the way of Texas unless we elect individuals who will be brick walls to protect women’s individual rights.” He made the case: “Here in Virginia is probably Ground Zero for this. I’m running against an individual who is probably the most anti-choice candidate in the history of Virginia.”
From voting rights to abortion to covid-19, Republicans’ embrace of radical positions that make many Republicans uncomfortable provides the script for savvy Democrats. McAuliffe cannot be accused of hyperbole when Republicans DeSantis and Abbott are turning nightmarish assaults on democracy, voting rights and women’s health and dignity into reality.
McAuliffe is not merely helping himself. He’s showing how every Democratic gubernatorial candidate in 2022 can win: Expose the extremism of the GOP, which is now mainstream doctrine in their party. Just as Democrats ran against a single candidate, Todd Akin, whose vile comments on rape embarrassed the GOP, to tar the entire Republican Party, Democrats now — even more effectively — can tie Republicans at the state and federal level to an unpopular, radical agenda.
Congressional Republicans embrace violence and threats. Governors and state legislators blatantly try to suppress the vote and lay the groundwork to steal elections. Republicans in Texas and soon in other states want to turn Americans against each other to torment women. Democrats must make 2021 and 2022 a referendum on that dystopian nightmare.
Republicans think there will be no political penalty for their lunacy. In every winnable seat, swing state and governor’s race, Democrats (especially in talking to suburban voters, women, non-White voters and college-educated voters) must rally voters to repudiate that vision of America. Only when Republicans suffer massive defeats will they turn away from their authoritarian, bullying agenda.
For showing Democrats how to turn every race into a referendum on Republican radicalism, we can say, well done, Mr. McAuliffe.