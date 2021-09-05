The exact shape of that change is still coming into focus. The high court decided 5 to 4 to let Texas’s new ban on abortions after six weeks take effect, but did so only on standing grounds, and even many conservatives don’t expect the law to survive a full review. “I think the Supreme Court will swat it away once it comes to them in an appropriate manner,” Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) said on ABC’s “This Week.” Over on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) called the bill “a little bit extreme,” while Republican strategist Brendan Buck observed that “no one is celebrating this on the right.” But the Texas bill is really a stalking horse for a Mississippi law that would ban most abortions after 15 weeks, which the court will take up next term, and which, as the Texas vote suggests, stands a good chance of resetting the landscape for reproductive rights in this country.