Thus, while the NDP circa 2021 salivates at the notion of raising taxes on what Singh calls the “ultra rich” and their ostentatious baubles like yachts and private jets, as the National Post’s Adam Zivo noted, the party’s un-costed platform doesn’t really seem to know or care if doing this will actually raise enough revenue to pay for such grandiose promises as “a targeted debt forgiveness program for graduates that will forgive up to $20,000 in student debt” or “a guaranteed livable income for all Canadians.” The NDP simply offers a grab bag of initiatives considered ethically unimpeachable — most of which center around punishing the wealthy and liberating everyone else from financial obligation — that may sync up in some way, or maybe not.