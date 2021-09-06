This is not an imagined problem — it is a real one, and as I have seen in my practice, it has become worse during the course of the pandemic. Technology has helped us alleviate some of the isolation imposed by social distancing and school closures; it permitted education to continue, in however diminished a form. But the pandemic has also dramatically increased the use of screen time for many who were already devoting too many hours to living their lives online.
The pandemic has not only increased the problem of compulsive gaming, in my experience, but also it has produced more problems among a younger demographic. Where a majority were once college students, more of my patients now are in their teens and still in high school or middle school — a worrisome trend because we are seeing a shift in the marketing of digital products to younger and younger ages, even infants.
Engaging in compulsive gaming — my patients tend to play six hours or more per day — significantly impairs individuals’ functioning at school or work. Their social lives and relationships with family members are often tumultuous.
The opportunity cost is enormous. Compulsive gamers become “one-trick ponies,” only good at this one task, and with the majority of their friendships conducted through the game and not in person. For a developing child or teen, the ideal is to have a diversity of interests, hobbies and activities. Each activity requires different skills and develops different coping strategies, whether it is baseball, robotics club, art or music.
Having diverse social circles also allows children and teens to develop the skills necessary to relate and work well with people who are different from them. Interpersonal interactions online are highly limited in the gaming world. These friendships are often superficial. For all of these reasons, parents must teach their children to maintain a healthy balance between their online and in-person lives.
But limiting screen use is extremely difficult in any country, as the desperate parents I see can attest. I suspect the Chinese government will be no more successful at it than any parent here in the United States. The reality is that any hardware or software that helps parents control their child’s digital world has a workaround. My experience working with families is that any motivated 12-year-old can find a way to evade the tools that are available to parents and schools.
Because of this, much of my efforts to help my clients involves bringing them to the realization that they need to change. Once they are ready to make some changes, these tools work because the child or young adult focuses their energy on getting better, rather than on how to break through the firewall, or reset the time on the device so that they get more hours, or use the neighbor’s unrestricted WiFi, or downloading 36 hours of video content while in the McDonald’s parking lot, or getting a friend to lend them a contraband device.
As that list suggests, the possibilities for evasion are endless. When we simply try to control our youths, it usually fails and creates unintended consequences. For the families that I work with, if they successfully block the game, the patient can watch others play it on YouTube. If they block the Internet, their children find games that they can play offline.
China has the wrong — and likely fruitless — solution to a real problem. Helping children make better choices around technology is much harder than a technological crackdown, whether imposed by the government or by a frustrated parent. The solution isn’t simple. It involves continuing dialogue between parents and children, some moderate degree of monitoring and limit-setting, and support and guidance from the institutions and organizations that make up our community. In the long run, this is the only approach that has a serious chance of working.