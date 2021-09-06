Ahmaud Arbery was jogging near his home in suburban Georgia on a Sunday afternoon in February 2020 when he was chased down by a man and his son in a pickup. The 25-year-old Black man was unarmed when he was shot and killed. It took more than 70 days before the White men allegedly responsible for his killing were arrested, and that occurred only after national outrage prompted by the release of a video showing the deadly confrontation.
Last week, a grand jury in Colorado returned a 32-count indictment charging the three police officers and two paramedics involved in McClain’s death with manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide. In Georgia, a grand jury indicted a former district attorney on charges she improperly showed favoritism to Arbery’s alleged killers — one of whom once worked in her office as an investigator — and tried to shield them from arrest. The outcome of the charges in the two cases is yet to be determined through the judicial process. But that doesn’t detract from the significance of these indictments as critical steps in trying to get some small measure of justice for the victims and their families by holding to account those responsible.
“I’m overwhelmed. … I’m not just a crazy mom trying to fight a fight that’s not worthy. This is a worthy fight for my son’s justice,” said McClain’s mother, Sheneen. “This is historic,” said an attorney for Arbery’s family. “We rarely see — and I’ve never seen — accountability for a prosecutor who interfered in an investigation.”
America’s history is stained by killings of Black men being ignored, papered over and covered up. McClain, a massage therapist who loved animals and played the violin, and Arbery, a former high school football standout who loved to run, came distressingly close to being added to that list of the forgotten. The investigation into McClain’s death dragged on for so long because of attempts by police and fire-and-rescue authorities to exonerate the officers and paramedics with misleading statements. It took several prosecutors before arrests were finally made in Arbery’s killing.
Tragically, it took the death of another Black man — George Floyd, murdered by a Minneapolis police officer months after Arbery and McClain were killed — to force a national reckoning about racial injustices, and an increased willingness to face the truth of these earlier deaths.