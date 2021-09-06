Last week, a grand jury in Colorado returned a 32-count indictment charging the three police officers and two paramedics involved in McClain’s death with manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide. In Georgia, a grand jury indicted a former district attorney on charges she improperly showed favoritism to Arbery’s alleged killers — one of whom once worked in her office as an investigator — and tried to shield them from arrest. The outcome of the charges in the two cases is yet to be determined through the judicial process. But that doesn’t detract from the significance of these indictments as critical steps in trying to get some small measure of justice for the victims and their families by holding to account those responsible.