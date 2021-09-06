Enlist nongovernment help. Finally, the U.S. government needs to encourage and fund private-sector and nonprofit programs that can help stunt extremism, because federal authorities are not viewed as honest brokers in this fight. We must enlist nongovernment groups that have experience at uncoupling individuals from extremism and that work side by side with local leaders to identify at-risk populations and individuals. This effort should be part of the U.S. long game, and one devised to ensure that our liberties, human rights and privacy are not trampled upon in the name of fighting domestic terrorism. An aggressive and intrusive use of federal authority is a real threat, too.