Manchin also complained about artificial deadlines in his op-ed, but when does anything get done in Washington without them? Ultimately, liberals and moderates will have to compromise, and Democrats from deep-blue states need to be sensitive to Manchin’s political plight; in November, President Donald Trump’s margin of victory was larger in West Virginia than in every other state except Wyoming. Conversely, Manchin and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) — who has also said she won’t vote for a $3.5 trillion bill — owe specifics to their colleagues about their bottom lines.