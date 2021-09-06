The court made things even worse in June, weakening Section 2, the 1965 law’s second line of defense, which enables people to bring legal challenges against discriminatory laws. Congress’s reaction this time should not be further complacency and delay. The John Lewis Act would resurrect the 1965 law’s core preclearance system by updating the formula that governs which places are covered, applying preclearance to states and localities that federal courts have found to have committed voting rights violations in the past 25 years. It is heartening that it passed the House. But few Senate Republicans appear willing to consider it.