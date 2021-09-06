Despite the Biden administration’s professed desire to refocus on countering security threats from Russia and China, the pullout from Afghanistan seems only to have bolstered these authoritarians. British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab recently said that to rein in the Taliban, “we’re going to have to bring in countries with a potentially moderating influence, like Russia and China, however uncomfortable that is.” For the United States, after 20 years and trillions of dollars, that is more than uncomfortable, it is a tragedy.