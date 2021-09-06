Overall, it seems clear enough that the abortion law created by the court is very permissive, essentially forbidding pre-viability bans, and authorizing abortions thereafter so long as the provider can cite any aspect of the woman’s well-being, very broadly understood, that warrants the abortion. Accordingly, the Supreme Court has never permitted a ban on abortion as such at any gestational stage. It has allowed some ancillary restrictions, such as 24-hour waiting periods, informed-consent laws, parental involvement requirements (with judicial bypass), and bans on particularly controversial methods of abortion. The United States is one of only a handful of countries in the world that allow abortion after 20 weeks gestation.