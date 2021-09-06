There have always been sagging teams, but this season is different, and worse. Entering play on Labor Day, the Texas Rangers had a 48-88 record, the Arizona Diamondbacks were at 45-93, and the Baltimore Orioles, who just endured an agonizing 19-game losing streak, were at a pitiful 43 wins and 92 losses.
Losing can really wear a fan down. It’s something we understand: It always happens, and sometimes a lot. But losing so much? Give me a break.
If Major League Baseball really cared about us, it would find a way to help weaker teams stay closer. The worst teams have long had the advantage of selecting the best players in the draft and can spend more on them. Unfortunately, this has led to tanking, or allowing a current team to collapse in a strategic bid for future success. This, for a fan, is excruciating.
Forty years ago, when my cousin Stephanie Salter was a baseball reporter for the San Francisco Examiner, she wrote a column about fans, devotion and losing teams. She cited me, then a resident Seattle Mariners fan, as a prime example of those whose loyalty was especially touching. I did love the Mariners, one of only a handful of expansion teams to finish out of the cellar in their first season. I knew they could do it because I went to every home game (a buck-fifty for a bleacher seat), and you really get a feel for the possibilities when you see a team day in, day out.
So when my dear cousin pinned a “Loser Lover” sign on the back of my shirt, I didn’t care. Hell, I was from Virginia, I’d grown up a Washington Senators fan: First in War, First in Peace, Last in the American League. I was used to the standings, and I. Did. Not. Care.
I eventually moved to New York and, though I still followed the Mariners closely, I also became a Yankees fan. The Mets should have been my natural choice, but my excuse is that it’s hard to switch leagues. In truth, though, I think I craved the experience of going to a stadium with a better than 50-50 chance of ending the evening on the winning side — what a thrill! Who knew?
The Mariners’ first season, 1977, I could afford to go every night, even on my teacher’s salary. A season ticket to the Yankees is out of my grasp, but would I even want one if they lost all the time? I would not. Call me feckless, call me disloyal, call me old-fashioned, but I think paying for pain should be a personal matter, best taken up with one’s shrink.
Last spring, in Sarasota, Fla., when my husband and I bought a new Subaru for the long drive back to New York, the dealer tried to show me all the fabulous things I could do with a dashboard that looks an awful lot like a NASA control station. I went numb, so he offered to set some radio stations for me. I asked for two: MLB and NPR. “Cool,” he said. “I’m a baseball fan.”
We chatted about the Baltimore Orioles, who hold their spring training in Sarasota. Then, the car dealer rolled up his sleeve to show me a stunning tattoo of an oriole on his upper arm — a beautiful bird, but a heartbreaking symbol.
I have thought of this man all summer, as the Orioles have spent it losing game after game. I know he’s not going to desert them — hell, he’s used to this — but what about his nieces and nephews? If you’re 10 years old and used to the endorphins of fast-moving screen life, only love would keep you absorbed in the subtle rhythms of baseball. But who wants to be absorbed in another evening of discouragement?
So hey, MLB, find more ways to even the playing field! I don’t know how to do it — but why don’t you? The whole country is sick to death of chasms — between poor and rich, Black and White, rural and urban. Let’s do something about the gulf between the Tampa Bay Rays (86-51 entering play on Monday) and the Orioles (42 games back), and you’ll be on your way to a new fan base. More important, you’ll reward the fans you still have and maybe even bring back some of the ones you’ve lost.