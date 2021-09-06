Forty years ago, when my cousin Stephanie Salter was a baseball reporter for the San Francisco Examiner, she wrote a column about fans, devotion and losing teams. She cited me, then a resident Seattle Mariners fan, as a prime example of those whose loyalty was especially touching. I did love the Mariners, one of only a handful of expansion teams to finish out of the cellar in their first season. I knew they could do it because I went to every home game (a buck-fifty for a bleacher seat), and you really get a feel for the possibilities when you see a team day in, day out.