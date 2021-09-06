Bash: Congressman, do you think that voters should trust House Republican leaders with the majority in the next election?

Kinzinger: Yes, I mean, look, I’m a Republican. I would like to see actual Republican values in the majority.

All I can say right now is, my party has to embrace truth. We have to have a full reckoning of what happened on January 6, and we have to turn away from conspiracy. I think, if we're going to be in charge and pushing conspiracy and pushing division and pushing lies, then the Republican Party should not have the majority.

But if we're going to be the party that actually tells truth and fights for real conservative values, and doesn't masquerade conservatism as some anger future, then, certainly, we should have the majority.

But that’s up to the party right now to determine. For me, I’m going to go out and tell the truth.