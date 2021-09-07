In the 9/11 community, we have the James Zadroga 9/11 Health and Compensation Reauthorization Act, often considered a gold standard in long-term federal disaster assistance. Even this help came slowly. The estimated 400,000 9/11 responders and survivors didn’t have any federal programs until the first iteration of the law passed, in 2010, granting five years of funding for a health treatment program and expanded victim compensation fund; permanent funding didn’t come until 2019. True to form, the resulting programs have often bewildering requirements and procedures.